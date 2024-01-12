SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched one of the Kyiv district courts in a case of misappropriation of property by the owners and management of the Finance and Credit bank.

The SBI said on its Telegram channel on Friday that Bureau employees continue the pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings into the misappropriation of property by the owners and management of JSC Bank Finance and Credit and their accomplices.

The Bureau recalled that a former MP, a shareholder of the bank JSC Bank Finance and Credit, created a criminal organization with the aim of embezzling the institution's property and laundering funds on an especially large scale.

"To avoid criminal liability, the ex-MP turned for help to a judge of one of the district courts of the city of Kyiv. She agreed to the proposal and committed a certain criminal offense to cover up the deal," the SBI said.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers searched the judge's offices and seized evidence of the offense, the State Bureau of Investigation reported.

According to the report, the need to conduct investigative actions on the premises of the court is in no way connected with the performance of their official duties and the implementation of legal proceedings by the judge of the said court or other court employees.

"Investigative actions do not pursue the goal of putting pressure on a judge, interfering in the administration of justice or obstructing the judge’s activities or the performance of his official duties," the Bureau said.

The pretrial investigation is carried out based on the fact of assistance not promised in advance to participants in a criminal organization, committed by an official using his official position, on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural management is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.