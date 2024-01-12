Facts

20:10 12.01.2024

SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

2 min read
SBI searches district courts of Kyiv in case of misappropriation of funds by owners of Finance and Credit bank

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched one of the Kyiv district courts in a case of misappropriation of property by the owners and management of the Finance and Credit bank.

The SBI said on its Telegram channel on Friday that Bureau employees continue the pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings into the misappropriation of property by the owners and management of JSC Bank Finance and Credit and their accomplices.

The Bureau recalled that a former MP, a shareholder of the bank JSC Bank Finance and Credit, created a criminal organization with the aim of embezzling the institution's property and laundering funds on an especially large scale.

"To avoid criminal liability, the ex-MP turned for help to a judge of one of the district courts of the city of Kyiv. She agreed to the proposal and committed a certain criminal offense to cover up the deal," the SBI said.

As part of the criminal proceedings, law enforcement officers searched the judge's offices and seized evidence of the offense, the State Bureau of Investigation reported.

According to the report, the need to conduct investigative actions on the premises of the court is in no way connected with the performance of their official duties and the implementation of legal proceedings by the judge of the said court or other court employees.

"Investigative actions do not pursue the goal of putting pressure on a judge, interfering in the administration of justice or obstructing the judge’s activities or the performance of his official duties," the Bureau said.

The pretrial investigation is carried out based on the fact of assistance not promised in advance to participants in a criminal organization, committed by an official using his official position, on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Procedural management is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Tags: #court #bank #search

MORE ABOUT

19:18 05.01.2024
Court chooses preventive measure for one of founders of Kyivhuma company – detention without right to bail

Court chooses preventive measure for one of founders of Kyivhuma company – detention without right to bail

13:01 27.12.2023
Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

11:49 22.12.2023
Court leaves Kolomoisky in custody for a month, but reduces amount of bail

Court leaves Kolomoisky in custody for a month, but reduces amount of bail

18:36 19.12.2023
UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

19:53 05.12.2023
HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

13:38 04.12.2023
URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

URCS volunteers help national police search for missing child

15:27 28.11.2023
Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest with option of posting bail of UAH 3 bln until Jan 26, 2024

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest with option of posting bail of UAH 3 bln until Jan 26, 2024

20:39 20.11.2023
SPF presents road map for Land Bank project implementation

SPF presents road map for Land Bank project implementation

12:58 10.11.2023
Russia’s rep not elected to Intl Court of Justice for first time

Russia’s rep not elected to Intl Court of Justice for first time

18:39 27.10.2023
Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest with alternative bail of UAH 3.8 bln

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest with alternative bail of UAH 3.8 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

LATEST

USA, Ukraine hold two meetings on security commitments – Ambassador

British PM: NATO to be stronger with Ukraine

Zelenskyy expects decision by US Congress on further support for Ukraine

SBU detains on border Kherson ex-official who helped occupiers to deport Ukrainian children

Ministry of Defense conducting audit of all contracts with companies that may be affiliated with Hrynkevych family – Deputy Minister

Pritzker: U.S. private sector interested in working with Ukraine, for investment important to eradicate corruption

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms capturing of four Ukrainians in Somalia

Govt provides UAH 2.5 bln for creation of engineering, technical, fortification facilities – PM

UK, USA night strikes against Yemen's Houthis targeted their sites for launching drones, missiles at merchant ships in Red Sea – Sunak

British PM: Aid to Ukraine is investment in collective security of USA, EU, NATO, G7

AD
AD
AD
AD