Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

On June 16, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) put on wanted list the co-owner of Monomakh tea producer Taras Barabash.

Since September 2018, the company may have been involved in selling its goods to Russia and Belarus, NV reported, citing the Interior Ministry and the ruling of the Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv.

The court noted that since September 2018, Monomakh has been carrying out economic activities both with resident enterprises of Ukraine and foreign economic activities with non-resident business entities, including enterprises of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the co-owners of Monomakh, in a preliminary collusion with other employees of the company, despite the ban, decided to organize the supply of products to the Russian Federation, as well as their sale on the territory of the aggressor state, by means of a hidden transit of goods through Poland to Belarus and further to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that the supply and sale of goods (coffee and tea) exported from JSC Monomakh" goes to the company Lovare Sp. z o. o. (Poland, Warsaw), after which the specified products go to Natur Technologies LLC, and subsequently to business entities registered on the territory of the aggressor state, in particular, to LDK LLC.

"In addition, the sale of Monomakh products under the above-mentioned trademarks in the territory of the Russian Federation is carried out through the Russian marketplace Wildberries. The funds received from the sale of goods in the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus go to the budgets of these countries in the form of taxes on products sold and are used to finance the war against Ukraine," the resolution states.

At the same time, the website of Monomakh contains information in which the media is accused of spreading false information.

"Therefore, we consider the aggressive information attack on Monomakh, with unfounded accusations, to be planned pressure on Ukrainian business… We do not cooperate with the Russian Federation, do not help Russia, and do not conduct business on the territory of the enemy state. As of today, there are no court decisions establishing the guilt of Monomakh officials," the company's statement says.

Monomakh called the pre-trial investigation "unfounded" and declared its intention to protect its business reputation and legal interests in the manner established by current legislation.