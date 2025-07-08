Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 08.07.2025

Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

2 min read
Co-owner of Monomakh tea producer put on wanted list by SBU

On June 16, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) put on wanted list the co-owner of Monomakh tea producer Taras Barabash.

Since September 2018, the company may have been involved in selling its goods to Russia and Belarus, NV reported, citing the Interior Ministry and the ruling of the Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv.

The court noted that since September 2018, Monomakh has been carrying out economic activities both with resident enterprises of Ukraine and foreign economic activities with non-resident business entities, including enterprises of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the co-owners of Monomakh, in a preliminary collusion with other employees of the company, despite the ban, decided to organize the supply of products to the Russian Federation, as well as their sale on the territory of the aggressor state, by means of a hidden transit of goods through Poland to Belarus and further to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that the supply and sale of goods (coffee and tea) exported from JSC Monomakh" goes to the company Lovare Sp. z o. o. (Poland, Warsaw), after which the specified products go to Natur Technologies LLC, and subsequently to business entities registered on the territory of the aggressor state, in particular, to LDK LLC.

"In addition, the sale of Monomakh products under the above-mentioned trademarks in the territory of the Russian Federation is carried out through the Russian marketplace Wildberries. The funds received from the sale of goods in the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus go to the budgets of these countries in the form of taxes on products sold and are used to finance the war against Ukraine," the resolution states.

At the same time, the website of Monomakh contains information in which the media is accused of spreading false information.

"Therefore, we consider the aggressive information attack on Monomakh, with unfounded accusations, to be planned pressure on Ukrainian business… We do not cooperate with the Russian Federation, do not help Russia, and do not conduct business on the territory of the enemy state. As of today, there are no court decisions establishing the guilt of Monomakh officials," the company's statement says.

Monomakh called the pre-trial investigation "unfounded" and declared its intention to protect its business reputation and legal interests in the manner established by current legislation.

Tags: #search #trade #partner

MORE ABOUT

20:44 06.06.2025
Abolition of ATM in trade with EU affects 17 tariff quotas, Ukraine hopes to resolve problem in coming days – Svyrydenko

Abolition of ATM in trade with EU affects 17 tariff quotas, Ukraine hopes to resolve problem in coming days – Svyrydenko

13:14 27.05.2025
Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

12:45 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

11:37 20.05.2025
Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

Ukraine's trade envoy hopes to avoid reversion to pre-war EU trade terms after June 6

15:39 03.04.2025
Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

20:40 07.03.2025
Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

Ukraine to establish Unified Center for identification of bodies of victims of Russian aggression

20:22 07.02.2025
If EU-Ukraine trade conditions change, Ukraine may need new markets for wheat – expert

If EU-Ukraine trade conditions change, Ukraine may need new markets for wheat – expert

20:01 29.01.2025
Sobel to become UK Trade Envoy to Ukraine

Sobel to become UK Trade Envoy to Ukraine

20:10 14.11.2024
Reduction of trade markups on medicines may lead to significant shortage, pharmacies not to be able to provide wide range

Reduction of trade markups on medicines may lead to significant shortage, pharmacies not to be able to provide wide range

13:40 19.08.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society supports families of those missing in action due to war

Ukrainian Red Cross Society supports families of those missing in action due to war

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on five Chinese companies – suppliers of components for Shahed drones

Syrsky reports on restoration of positions, holding of territories in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov, Syrsky to intensify all contacts with USA on acquisition of air defense equipment

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Court at ESB's request seizes seven aircraft of airline linked to oligarch

Official of State Space Agency of Ukraine sentenced to 15 years in prison for working with enemy – SBU

Ukrzaliznytsia begins procurement of next generation passenger cars

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Seven more Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

AD
AD