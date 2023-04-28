Facts

20:18 28.04.2023

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are in Poland and are being transported by rail to Ukraine, The Objective said, citing Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

"After a meeting with French and German defense ministers Sébastien Lecornu and Boris Pistorius, Robles said the tanks sent by Spain arrived this Friday at a Polish port, and from there they are going by train to join the Ukrainian deployment," the publication said on Friday.

Robles thanked the German Defense Minister for "that his country contributed to this operation, since, as a manufacturer, it had to allow the export of tanks."

"This is a very important step in helping Ukraine, as well as a very important step in achieving peace," the minister said.

