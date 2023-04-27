Facts

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

Producer of Italian publication La Repubblica Bohdan Bitik was killed and Italian journalist Corrado Zunino was wounded as a result of Russia's shelling attack on Kherson, Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has said.

"Ukrainian producer of Italian publication La Repubblica Bohdan Bitik was killed as a result of Russia's shelling attack Antonivsky Bridge area in Kherson. Italian journalist of the publication Corrado Zunino was wounded," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The minister also said that Bitik became the 54th media worker killed as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"Memory to all journalists who were killed by the occupiers while carrying out their professional and moral duty," Tkachenko said.

