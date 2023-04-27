Facts

11:43 27.04.2023

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

1 min read
Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

By March 2023, Russian invaders had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several of the six reactor buildings at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Energodar (Zaporizhia region), according to an update from Defence Intelligence of the UK published on Twitter on Thursday morning, citing imagery from the site.

"Russia has controlled ZNPP since March 2022. However, this is the first indication of the actual reactor buildings being integrated in tactical defence planning. Russia has likely constructed these positions because it is increasingly concerned about the prospects of a major Ukrainian offensive. The move highly likely increases the chances of damage to ZNPP "safety systems if fighting takes place around ZNPP," Defence Intelligence said in the report.

However, direct catastrophic damage to the reactors is unlikely under most plausible scenarios involving infantry weapons because the structures are very heavily reinforced, Defence Intelligence said.

Tags: #znpp #invaders

MORE ABOUT

16:57 22.04.2023
Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

20:21 21.04.2023
Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

11:38 20.04.2023
Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

12:59 19.04.2023
USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

21:05 17.04.2023
Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

11:40 12.04.2023
Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

15:48 07.04.2023
Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

Energoatom reports on kidnapping by Russian invaders of ZNPP workers loyal to them

09:30 30.03.2023
IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

20:02 15.03.2023
Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

19:48 15.03.2023
AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

Number of wounded amid Russia’s missile attack in Mykolaiv increases to 23 people

Russia again blocks Black Sea Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Navy

LATEST

Ukraine restores radiation monitoring system in Exclusion Zone after occupation to maintain partners' trust – minister

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

Russian troops replenished with reserve located in Volnovakha

Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

AFU kills more than 500 occupiers; two tanks, 10 artillery systems, three MLRS destroyed in past 24 hours – General Staff

Kostin holds meeting with FBI director during his working visit to USA

AD
AD
AD
AD