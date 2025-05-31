Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:19 31.05.2025

Invaders lose 1,250 people, 109 vehicles over day

In a day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,250 invaders, two tanks, five armored vehicles, 54 artillery systems, 145 UAVs, as well as 109 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Saturday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to May 31, 2025 were approximately: 987,330 (1,250 more) personnel, tanks – 10,867 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles – 22,652 (five more) units, artillery systems – 28,475 (54 more) units, MLRS – 1,400 (two more) units, air defense systems – 1,173 (one more) units, aircraft - 372 units, helicopters - 336 units, operational-tactical level UAVs – 38,215 (145 more) units, cruise missiles – 3,265 units, ships/boats - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 50,198 (109 more) units, special equipment – 3,902 units," the message says.

 

Tags: #loses #invaders

