Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

The enemy has advanced in Kamyanske (Vasylyivsky district, Zaporizhia region), Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Nelypivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Synkivka (Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region), the monitoring project DeepState reported on Thursday.

According to the project map, the so-called grey zone in Kamyanske area now amounts to 26.91 sq. km; in Zirka and Bohatyr area – 74.67 sq. km; near Andriyivka and Nelypivka – 165.9 sq. km; in Synkivka area – 175.06 sq. km.