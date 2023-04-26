Facts

20:30 26.04.2023

Czech govt approves inclusion of Russian Orthodox Church's head in sanctions list – MFA

2 min read
Czech govt approves inclusion of Russian Orthodox Church's head in sanctions list – MFA

At the suggestion of Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, the Czech government approved the inclusion of head of the Russian Orthodox Church Vladimir Gundyaev, known as Patriarch Kirill, on the national sanctions list, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

"Gundyaev is on the sanctions list precisely because faith cannot be abused to justify the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Due to the frequent public appearances of this person, all information is available in public sources. I can assure you that the evidence package contains more than a hundred pages," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the condition for inclusion in the national sanctions list is the commission by a person of actions punishable in accordance with one of the EU sanctions regimes, and if this is in the interests of the foreign policy or security of the Czech Republic. In this particular case, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, actions that violate or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine have been documented.

"Sanctions against this person have already been approved, for example, by Great Britain, Canada, Lithuania or Ukraine," Lipavský said.

Inclusion in the national sanctions list means a ban on entry and the impossibility for a person to receive funds from the Czech Republic. The Department of Financial Analysis of the Ministry of Finance is responsible for the implementation of measures aimed at freezing assets, in particular real estate in the Czech Republic.

Tags: #sanctions #czech_republic #russian_orthodox_church

MORE ABOUT

17:42 25.04.2023
Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

13:00 25.04.2023
Yermak-McFaul group proposes full sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies, Rosatom

Yermak-McFaul group proposes full sanctions against Russian oil and gas companies, Rosatom

10:42 25.04.2023
Yermak-McFaul Group proposes complete embargo on metal products from Russia, EU ban on import of Russian diamonds

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes complete embargo on metal products from Russia, EU ban on import of Russian diamonds

15:12 22.04.2023
Zelenskyy endorses new NSDC decisions on sanctions, list includes Russian parties, CEC and Sheikh of Mali

Zelenskyy endorses new NSDC decisions on sanctions, list includes Russian parties, CEC and Sheikh of Mali

21:00 21.04.2023
UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

UK imposes sanctions on three Russians over Kara-Murza conviction

20:22 19.04.2023
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

15:32 15.04.2023
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

19:33 14.04.2023
Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

20:58 11.04.2023
Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

18:28 05.04.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia again blocks Black Sea Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Navy

Reznikov: Our partners almost moved away from political restrictions on weapons supply to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Meloni for organizing Ukraine's recovery conference

Zelenskyy calls on Xi Jinping to play role in resolving security issue around Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

LATEST

Italy plans to hold conference on Ukraine's restoration in 2025 – PM Meloni

Kuleba: Only goal of spring counteroffensive is liberation of Ukraine's territory

Russia again blocks Black Sea Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Navy

Reznikov: Our partners almost moved away from political restrictions on weapons supply to Ukraine

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

Zelenskyy thanks Meloni for organizing Ukraine's recovery conference

Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

Zelenskyy calls on Xi Jinping to play role in resolving security issue around Zaporizhia NPP

Journalist of La Repubblica Italian edition wounded near Kherson – Italian MFA

Tourism in Chornobyl NPP area won't resume until end of war – Environment Minister

AD
AD
AD
AD