Shmyhal, Italian Parliament discuss post-war restoration of Ukraine; recognition of Holodomor as genocide

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held meetings with the leadership of the Italian parliament and, as a result, announced "unconditional support" for Ukraine in both chambers.

"In a conversation with Head of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, we discussed the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The corresponding bill is already being prepared. Our Italian partners are aware that the Holodomor is one of the most terrible crimes that should not be repeated," Shmyhal said in Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, he discussed with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Lorenzo Fontana issues of economic and rapid restoration of the Ukrainian state. "I received confidence in the support of the Chamber of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Shmyhal thanked the Italian Parliament for making decisions aimed at supporting Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and democracy.