15:22 09.04.2025

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing Ukraine with EUR 300 million for the restoration of energy and critical infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The relevant agreements were signed in Brussels during a meeting with EIB President Nadia Calvino," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

In particular, the bank will provide EUR 100 million for investments in centralized heating, improving energy efficiency, and purchasing necessary equipment, including installations for generating electricity or heat; EUR 100 million for the implementation of projects aimed at improving water supply and sanitation; and EUR 100 million - for the restoration of water, heat supply and sewage facilities, as well as for the modernization of basic social services in the education, healthcare and housing sectors.

"During the meeting, we discussed with Nadia Calvino the implementation of joint projects and the launch of new ones, in particular in the field of transport, social infrastructure, energy efficiency and energy power. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the EIB has mobilized over EUR 2 billion in emergency financing. We are grateful to the bank for its active support for Ukraine and for its contribution to our resilience," the Prime Minister wrote.

Tags: #restoration #eib #energy_sector

