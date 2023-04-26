There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that there is not enough political will in NATO to make a decision on Ukraine's accession, and calls for “recognizing reality and making it happen.”

“To anyone who says that Ukraine's accession to NATO is impossible, I would advise to look at the case of Finland. Finland is a member of NATO. A year ago it was impossible to imagine that this would happen. But now that there is political will, Finland is in NATO. And we are happy for them. Therefore, everything is possible when there is a political will, everything else is secondary. Political will is a fundamental thing. But yes, there is not enough political will in the Alliance,” Kuleba said in an interview with CNN.

The minister noted that since the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008, many arguments have been voiced why Ukraine cannot join NATO.

“History has shown that all these arguments are wrong. The time has finally come to recognize reality and implement it,” he stressed.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine's membership in NATO “cannot stop the war, but it can help prevent wars in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space in the future.”

“As long as Ukraine remains outside NATO, being a close friend, the most respected ally, a special partner or in some other surrogate form of cooperation, there will be a risk of a repeat of Russian aggression against Ukraine. That is why it is strategically reasonable to exclude such a risk from the international agenda. Whatever the price of preserving peace, the price of restoring peace is always higher,” the minister said.