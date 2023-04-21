Facts

20:55 21.04.2023

About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers now training in Germany, 65 Ukrainians complete training on Patriot systems – Milley

About 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers are currently training in Germany, while 9,000 have already returned to Ukraine, and 65 people have completed training on Patriot systems, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has said.

At a press conference following a Ramstein meeting in Germany, Milley said that about 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers are now being trained in Germany, another almost 9,000 military, have already completed training and returned to Ukraine and 65 Ukrainians just recently completed their training on Patriot systems.

He said the allies would continue to train Ukrainian troops and provide other assistance for air defense and maneuvering to enable the Ukrainians to fight further.

