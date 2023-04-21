Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Austria has frozen Russian financial assets worth almost EUR2 billion, Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said.
"The effective application of sanctions against Russia is in the interests of Austria, Europe and the United States. We support Western sanctions against the aggressor and have frozen almost EUR2 billion of financial assets since the start of the war," Brunner tweeted on Thursday.