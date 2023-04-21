Facts

10:18 21.04.2023

Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

1 min read
Austria freezes Russian assets worth nearly EUR2 bln since war in Ukraine began - Finance Minister

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Austria has frozen Russian financial assets worth almost EUR2 billion, Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said.

"The effective application of sanctions against Russia is in the interests of Austria, Europe and the United States. We support Western sanctions against the aggressor and have frozen almost EUR2 billion of financial assets since the start of the war," Brunner tweeted on Thursday.

Tags: #finance #austria

MORE ABOUT

14:05 11.04.2023
If Putin enters Austrian soil, he must be arrested – EU Minister

If Putin enters Austrian soil, he must be arrested – EU Minister

12:08 04.04.2023
Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget decreases to UAH 59.2 bln in March 2023 - Ministry of Finance

14:43 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

Zelenskyy invites Austrian MPs to visit Ukraine, see what Russia 'brings to Ukraine and the world'

20:26 20.03.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Austrian Chancellor for supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks Austrian Chancellor for supporting Ukraine

19:35 16.03.2023
Austria joins coalition to establish Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression

Austria joins coalition to establish Special Tribunal for Crime of Aggression

12:42 22.02.2023
Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

11:14 03.02.2023
Austrian Red Cross, URCS hand over generators to Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Ukraine

Austrian Red Cross, URCS hand over generators to Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of Ukraine

20:24 01.02.2023
Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

Zelensky invites Austria to become more actively involved in humanitarian demining in Ukraine

18:04 01.02.2023
Austria to give Ukraine EUR 5 mln euros to restore transformer substations - president

Austria to give Ukraine EUR 5 mln euros to restore transformer substations - president

11:45 01.02.2023
Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

Austrian President arrives in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Members of Ramstein format provide Ukraine with more than $55 bln aid, allies united as never before – Pentagon chief

Russia intends to keep checkpoint with occupied territories for security reasons – ISW

Enemy uses about 10 Shahed-136 drones at night, eight of which eliminated by Air Defense – General Staff

Filatov Institute receives as humanitarian aid medicines for treatment of intraocular malignant tumor in children

AFU kills 630 occupiers, one tank, two artillery systems, eight UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

URCS Rapid Response Teams take part in training to counter effects of flooding

Zelenskyy: Ramadan-Bayram holiday deserves peace

AD
AD
AD
AD