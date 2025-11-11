Interfax-Ukraine
16:33 11.11.2025

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank
From June 2024 to November 1, 2025, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Ukrainian banks financed business projects to develop generation capacity of 1.239 GW, an increase of 8.5% or 97 MW per month.

According to the regulator, projects for energy storage and heat generation totaling 434 MW were financed during the same period, which is 4.3%, or 18 MW, more than a month ago.

In total, under the memorandum for financing the restoration of energy infrastructure, banks provided UAH 32.2 billion in financing for projects in 21 Ukrainian regions, including over 2,000 loans to businesses for UAH 30.2 billion and over 12,000 loans to individuals for UAH 2.0 billion.

Taking previous indicators into account, the volume of financing increased by 6.7%, or UAH 1.9 billion, for businesses and by 11.1%, or UAH 0.2 billion, for individuals in October.

"Oshchadbank's share accounts for over 38% of the total installed capacity financed by banks. Energy storage units (ESUs) in our portfolio account for 220 MW, almost half, compared to 0% last year," Yuriy Katsion, Deputy Board Chairman of Oschadbank and responsible for corporate business, commented on the October results to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the bank is currently considering projects in the corporate business segment to build ESUs with a capacity of over 100 MW; their implementation will help stabilize the country's energy system during peak consumption hours.

Taking into account repayments to legal entities, the gross portfolio of loans for energy projects increased by UAH 0.6 billion (3.1%) to UAH 20.0 billion in October. In the segment of individuals, it increased by 14.3% (UAH 0.2 billion) to UAH 1.6 billion.

