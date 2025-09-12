Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

From June 2024 to September 2025, Ukrainian banks financed projects to install electricity generation with a total capacity of 1.026 GW, and energy storage for heat generation – 402 GW, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported.

"Within the implementation of the memorandum… banks provided financing for business projects to restore electricity generation with a capacity of 1.026 GW. They also financed business projects for energy storage and heat generation for 402 MW," the NBU said in a statement on its website based on the results of a survey of banks for the period from June 1, 2024 to September 1, 2025.

The total amount of financing for energy restoration projects provided in 21 regions of the country is UAH 27.1 billion. In particular, more than 2,000 loans were issued to businesses for UAH 25.5 billion and more than 10,000 to the population for UAH 1.6 billion.

"The gross portfolio of energy loans to legal entities, taking into account their repayment as of September 1, reached UAH 17.9 billion, and to individuals - UAH 1.3 billion," the regulator summarized.

For its part, Oschadbank reported that since the beginning of the memorandum on preferential lending to the energy sector, it has financed energy projects with a total capacity of 450 MW - almost half of all the loaned generation.

"80% of Oschad's energy portfolio consists of projects of large corporate businesses. These are projects aimed not only at meeting the business's own needs, but also at stabilizing the entire energy system," said Yevhen Miachyn, director of Oschad's corporate business support and development department, during his speech at the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum-2025, which took place recently in Lviv.

According to him, among the bank's new energy projects, in terms of types of generation, wind power and energy storage facilities predominate.

"The total amount of agreements concluded by Oschad to finance the development of decentralized generation during a full-scale war in the corporate business segment already exceeds UAH 6.1 billion. At the same time, agreements for another 300 MW of installed capacity are in the works for the coming year," Miachyn emphasized.

In his opinion, the bank maintains a leading position in energy financing primarily due to its unique expertise.

In a comment to Energy Reform on the sidelines of the forum, Miachyn noted that the financing of the Ukrainian energy sector is also facilitated by the risk-sharing mechanism, which is being implemented with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.