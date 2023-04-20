Facts

20:14 20.04.2023

Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

"Had a fruitful call with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. Discussed the situation at the front. I thanked for providing Patriot, the joint decision with Denmark to provide 14 Leopard 2, the allocation of EUR 274 million from the EUR 2.5 billion support package for Ukraine. We keep working with the Netherlands to hold the aggressor to account," the head of state said on Twitter on Thursday.

