19:53 20.04.2023

Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The European Commission announced on Thursday that Ukraine has joined the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

"Today, Ukraine becomes a Participating State of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism – the European solidarity framework that helps countries overwhelmed by a disaster," the European Union said on the communique.

According to the document, Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič signed on Thursday in Kyiv on behalf of the European Union an agreement on granting Ukraine full membership in the Civil Protection Mechanism.

Since February 2022, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been sending emergency assistance to Ukraine from all over the European Union. As part of this assistance, more than 88,000 tonnes of rescue equipment, food and medicines were delivered.

"Now, by being a full member, Ukraine will also be able to dispatch aid via the Mechanism at a time another country finds itself in a crisis," the officials said in Brussels.

Ukraine has officially become the 36th member of the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, European Commissioner Lenarčič and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said.

As Maasikas said on Twitter, from the Ukrainian side, the agreement was signed by Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"The Mechanism has provided thousands of tons of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since 2022, now Ukraine will have a seat at the table as well," Maasikas said.

Lenarčič, who signed the document on behalf of the EU, welcomed Ukraine with accession.

"I congratulate Ukraine on its accession to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism! The EU civil protection now forms a team of 36 countries, working towards one common goal – to help people in need wherever they are. Because we are stronger together," he said on Twitter.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #accession

