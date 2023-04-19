Azerbaijan supplies over 130 mcm of gas to Romania in Jan-Feb

Declared gas exports from Azerbaijan to Romania amounted to 130.106 million cubic meters in January-February 2023, the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee told Interfax.

Gas deliveries from Azerbaijan to Romania began in January this year. Their total value was more than $131 million.

Supplies to Romania accounted for 10.7% the total volume of declared gas exports from Azerbaijan in January-February 2023, and for 45.6% of declared gas exports to Europe. Declared exports to Europe amounted to 285.603 mcm.