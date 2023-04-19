Facts

19:04 19.04.2023

Over 40 occupier attacks repelled in eastern Ukraine in day; fierce battles going on for Bakhmut, Maryinka – AFU General Staff

Over 40 occupier attacks repelled in eastern Ukraine in day; fierce battles going on for Bakhmut, Maryinka – AFU General Staff

The Russian invaders continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions in the east of Ukraine, according to operational information on the Russian invasion at 18.00 on Wednesday, published on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"During the day, more than 40 enemy attacks were repulsed in the indicated sectors of the front. The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka," the AFU said.

In Maryinka direction, except for the town of Maryinka, Ukrainian defenders on Wednesday repulsed numerous enemy attacks in the area of the neighboring village of Pobieda, Donetsk region. In Avdiyivka direction, the occupiers carried out offensive operations in the areas of Avdiyivka, Vodiane and Pervomaisk of Donetsk region, everywhere without success. In Shakhtersk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive operations in the area of ​​the town of Vuhledar.

In Lyman direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation, conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the area of ​​the southern outskirts of the town of Kreminna, Luhansk region.

The enemy is on the defensive in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. In Volynsk, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff said.

