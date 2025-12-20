Defense Forces hit enemy warship, drilling platform at oil and gas deposit in Caspian Sea

Defense Forces hit enemy warship and drilling platform at oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea, the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In order to reduce the enemy’s military and economic potential, on the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the Russian warship of Project 22460 ‘Okhotnik,’" the General Staff said.

As noted, the ship was patrolling in the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform. Several Ukrainian drones hit the ship. The extent of damage and the ship’s side number are being specified.

A drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas deposit in the Caspian Sea was also hit. The facility belongs to Lukoil. The platform ensures oil and gas production and is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

The further ability of its functioning and the scale of the damage are being specified, the General Staff said.

In addition, in order to reduce the enemy’s offensive capabilities, the RSP-6M2 radar system in the area was recently hit Krasnoselsky, which is in the temporarily occupied territory of the Ukrainian Crimea. The RSP-6M2 is designed to regulate the movement of aircraft, in particular for their precise approach to landing in conditions of poor visibility.