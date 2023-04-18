G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries agreed to increase economic sanctions to put pressure on Moscow, as well as to continue strong support for Ukraine in its opposition to Russian aggression, according to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers confirmed that they remain committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia, as well as to continuing strong support for Ukraine. They underscored that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the results of the "Ukrainian session" of the meeting of the G7 ambassadors in Karuizawa (Nagano Prefecture), held on Tuesday.

"Also, in addition to condemning President Putin's announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable," the report notes.

"Furthermore, they concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third party weapon supply to Russia," the report notes.

The G7 foreign ministers concluded their three-day meeting in the Japanese city of Karuizawa (Nagano Prefecture) on Tuesday morning.