Facts

20:28 15.03.2024

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

1 min read
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issued a statement calling on Iran not to supply Russia with ballistic missiles or other technologies in its war against Ukraine, threatening new and significant measures.

"We reiterate our call on third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine or face severe costs. We are extremely concerned about reports that Iran is considering transferring ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia after having supplied the Russian regime with UAVs, which are used in relentless attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine," according the statement, the text of which was distributed on Friday in Brussels.

G7 leaders therefore called on Iran not to do so, as "it would add to regional destabilization and represent a substantive material escalation in its support for Russia's war in Ukraine – an aggression which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter." "Were Iran to proceed with providing ballistic missiles or related technology to Russia, we are prepared to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner including with new and significant measures against Iran," the leaders said.

Tags: #sanctions #iran #g7 #missiles

MORE ABOUT

19:24 14.03.2024
Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

15:37 14.03.2024
Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

Rosatom directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, should be subject to sanctions - Minister of Energy in U.S. Congress

20:27 01.03.2024
Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland backs EU's 13th package of anti-Russian sanctions

14:49 27.02.2024
Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

Shmyhal insists on need to impose sanctions against Rosatom, disconnect all Russian, Belarusian banks from SWIFT

09:36 27.02.2024
Macron announces creation of coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

Macron announces creation of coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

20:46 26.02.2024
U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

U.S. imposes sanctions against Gazprombank IT company, developer of banking sector apps

17:25 26.02.2024
Budanov denies Russia having missiles from Iran

Budanov denies Russia having missiles from Iran

12:55 26.02.2024
If sanctions imposed, we must clearly know contracts aren't signed behind our backs – Zelenskyy

If sanctions imposed, we must clearly know contracts aren't signed behind our backs – Zelenskyy

20:59 23.02.2024
USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

18:34 23.02.2024
Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Canada announces additional sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

LATEST

France, Germany, Poland are united, determined to never let Russia win – Macron

Zelenskyy instructs regional Odesa authorities to provide support to those affected by Russian missile attack

Umerov, US Institute of Peace Vice President discuss Ukraine's military needs

Death toll as result of missile attack on Odesa rises to 20 people

Germany, France, Poland agree to buy weapons for Ukraine on inl markets, increase supplies of artillery – Scholz

Scholz announces creation of coalition of allies for long-range artillery for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with MFA on joint defense production with partner states

Zelenskyy, Defense Forces leadership identify enemy's most vulnerable spots

Death toll from missile attack on Odesa rises to 19 – Kostin

Synehubov: As result of enemy attack on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, dormitory destroyed, hospital damaged

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD