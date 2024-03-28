Diplomacy

21:26 28.03.2024

G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

1 min read

The new leadership of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges (HQCJ) should be virtuous and independent, the Italian Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kiev said in a statement published on social network X on Thursday.

"The G7 Ambassadors are closely following the news of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges and call for a transparent selection process for the new leadership, which should be virtuous and independent. Advancing reforms and filling the courts with vetted judges is critical to public confidence in the judiciary and private sector investment," the statement reads.

As reported, on March 27, the All-Union Commission on Judicial Service granted the application of the chairman of the commission Roman Ignatov to dismiss him from the commission at his own request. He headed the Commission from June 6, 2023.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

20:10 28.03.2024
G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

20:28 15.03.2024
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

19:24 21.02.2024
G7 ambassadors warn Ukrainian authorities against sabotaging reform of Economic Security Bureau

G7 ambassadors warn Ukrainian authorities against sabotaging reform of Economic Security Bureau

20:11 20.02.2024
On Feb 24, meeting of G7 leaders to be held on occasion of second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On Feb 24, meeting of G7 leaders to be held on occasion of second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

18:40 07.02.2024
SBU head at meeting with G7 ambassadors: Media independence must be ensured 100%, I not to allow violations of this principle of democracy

SBU head at meeting with G7 ambassadors: Media independence must be ensured 100%, I not to allow violations of this principle of democracy

20:28 31.01.2024
Shmyhal discusses further financial support for Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

Shmyhal discusses further financial support for Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

14:12 13.01.2024
Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

15:43 01.01.2024
Italy begins chairmanship of G7 Ambassadors to support Ukraine

Italy begins chairmanship of G7 Ambassadors to support Ukraine

18:05 19.12.2023
Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

20:31 06.12.2023
USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

USA, its G7 partners ready to continue to help Ukraine – Biden

AD

LATEST

Ukrainian Foreign Minister to visit India this week for the first time in 7 years

Flag raising ceremony on occasion of National Day of Pakistan was held at Embassy of Pakistan

Bulgaria will suspend accepting documents for short-term visas until April 1

Solemn Iftar on occasion of Ramadan and Pakistan Day was held in Kyiv

Klymenko discussed bilateral cooperation with Slovak ambassador - Interior Ministry

The Deputy Ambassador of Spain and the Deputy Minister of Environment of Ukraine discussed cooperation to disseminate information about ecocide in Ukraine

Handing over of the 16th consignment of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine

Ukraine Facility Platform, an international platform for business and civil society, was presented in Brussels

Young athletes of the Olympic Dreams project received judogis from All Japan Judo Federation with the participation of the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine

Albania plans to open embassy in Kyiv soon

AD
AD
AD
AD