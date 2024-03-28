G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

The new leadership of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges (HQCJ) should be virtuous and independent, the Italian Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kiev said in a statement published on social network X on Thursday.

"The G7 Ambassadors are closely following the news of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges and call for a transparent selection process for the new leadership, which should be virtuous and independent. Advancing reforms and filling the courts with vetted judges is critical to public confidence in the judiciary and private sector investment," the statement reads.

As reported, on March 27, the All-Union Commission on Judicial Service granted the application of the chairman of the commission Roman Ignatov to dismiss him from the commission at his own request. He headed the Commission from June 6, 2023.