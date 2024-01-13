Facts

14:12 13.01.2024

Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

2 min read
Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba calls on all G7 and EU countries to listen to Ukraine and take decisive measures to cut off the supply of goods containing military components to the Russian Federation.

During a joint statement to the press with his French colleague Stephane Sejourne in Kyiv on Saturday, Kuleba recalled today’s Russian shelling, emphasizing that “many Western-made components have already been repeatedly found in Russian missiles flying at the heads of Ukrainians.”

Thus, according to a recent report by the Kyiv School of Economics and the Yermak-McFaul Group, 44% of all electronic components of Russian weapons are developed by Western companies, the minister emphasized.

“By the way, we have the fewest complaints against France in this matter. However, I want to take this opportunity and call on all G7 and EU countries to finally listen to Ukraine and take decisive action to cut off supplies to Russia of goods containing these components. Russia uses washing machines, microwaves and other household appliances not for washing and food, but to extract individual spare parts from them in order to then build them into their missiles and kill Ukrainians,” Kuleba said.

The foreign minister noted that the lists of components that Ukraine finds in downed Russian missiles are regularly transmitted by partners. He emphasized that the Ukrainian side has repeatedly called for measures to block the supply of components.

Tags: #eu #g7 #kuleba

