Facts

20:10 28.03.2024

G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

1 min read
G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

The new leadership of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) should be virtuous and independent, the Italian chairmanship of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kyiv said on X Thursday.

“G7 Ambassadors are following High Qualifications Commission of Judges news closely & urge a transparent selection process for new leadership with integrity & independence. Advancing reforms & filling courts with vetted judges is crucial for public trust in the judiciary & for private sector investment,” the message reads.

As reported, on March 27, the HQCJ satisfied the statement of chairman of the commission Roman Ihnatov on his dismissal from the position of a member of the commission at his own request. He has headed the commission since June 6, 2023.

Tags: #head #g7 #hqcj

MORE ABOUT

21:26 28.03.2024
G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

G7 ambassadors monitor selection of new HQCJ leadership

12:56 27.03.2024
HQCJ member Koliush: We carefully check judicial candidates for possible connections with aggressor state

HQCJ member Koliush: We carefully check judicial candidates for possible connections with aggressor state

20:28 15.03.2024
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

19:24 21.02.2024
G7 ambassadors warn Ukrainian authorities against sabotaging reform of Economic Security Bureau

G7 ambassadors warn Ukrainian authorities against sabotaging reform of Economic Security Bureau

20:11 20.02.2024
On Feb 24, meeting of G7 leaders to be held on occasion of second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

On Feb 24, meeting of G7 leaders to be held on occasion of second anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

18:40 07.02.2024
SBU head at meeting with G7 ambassadors: Media independence must be ensured 100%, I not to allow violations of this principle of democracy

SBU head at meeting with G7 ambassadors: Media independence must be ensured 100%, I not to allow violations of this principle of democracy

20:28 31.01.2024
Shmyhal discusses further financial support for Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

Shmyhal discusses further financial support for Ukraine with G7 ambassadors

14:12 13.01.2024
Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

Kuleba calls on G7 states, EU to take decisive measures to cut off supply of goods with military components to Russia

15:43 01.01.2024
Italy begins chairmanship of G7 Ambassadors to support Ukraine

Italy begins chairmanship of G7 Ambassadors to support Ukraine

18:05 19.12.2023
Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

LATEST

Syrsky discusses AFU’s needs, strategic issues with chief of US Joint Staff Committee Brown

Ukrainian aviation attacks 14 places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment over day

Kuleba: Russia's veto on extension of mandate of UN panel of experts, monitoring compliance with sanctions against DPRK, is actually admission of guilt

Zelenskyy discusses with delegation of European Parliament's Renew Europe group military assistance, European integration of Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Speaker of House of Reps Johnson

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy, Chairman of French National Assembly discuss cooperation in defense sector

Only 3% of missiles, drones, guided bombs fired by Russia at Ukraine hit military targets – Umerov

Ukrnafta begins drilling new well in western Ukraine

Ukraine needs help as Russian offensive looming – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD