G7 ambassadors following selection of new leadership of High Qualifications Commission of Judges

The new leadership of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) should be virtuous and independent, the Italian chairmanship of the G7 Ambassadors Support Group in Kyiv said on X Thursday.

“G7 Ambassadors are following High Qualifications Commission of Judges news closely & urge a transparent selection process for new leadership with integrity & independence. Advancing reforms & filling courts with vetted judges is crucial for public trust in the judiciary & for private sector investment,” the message reads.

As reported, on March 27, the HQCJ satisfied the statement of chairman of the commission Roman Ihnatov on his dismissal from the position of a member of the commission at his own request. He has headed the commission since June 6, 2023.