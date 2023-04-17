Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

Russia has blocked fifty ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea, said head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

“The consequence of the war affect us all. Russia is once again blocking 50 ships with urgently needed grain in the Black Sea,” he said on Twitter Monday.

The EU supports UN efforts & will continue facilitating exports through the EU Solidarity Lanes, which have brought 25 billion tonnes of grain to the world,” he added.