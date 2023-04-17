Facts

21:03 17.04.2023

Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

1 min read
Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

Russia has blocked fifty ships with Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea, said head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

“The consequence of the war affect us all. Russia is once again blocking 50 ships with urgently needed grain in the Black Sea,” he said on Twitter Monday.

The EU supports UN efforts & will continue facilitating exports through the EU Solidarity Lanes, which have brought 25 billion tonnes of grain to the world,” he added.

Tags: #russia #grain #blocking

MORE ABOUT

10:02 18.04.2023
Slovakia allows transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, bans imports

Slovakia allows transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, bans imports

20:45 17.04.2023
More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

20:27 17.04.2023
Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

Hungary follows Poland and Slovakia in banning Ukrainian grain deliveries

20:08 17.04.2023
Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

20:07 17.04.2023
Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

19:30 17.04.2023
AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

18:09 17.04.2023
Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

16:25 17.04.2023
Over 50 ships waiting in Bosphorus for approval to go to Ukrainian ports to load grain, Russia tries to choke Ukraine's economy – US ambassador

Over 50 ships waiting in Bosphorus for approval to go to Ukrainian ports to load grain, Russia tries to choke Ukraine's economy – US ambassador

15:16 17.04.2023
Russia again blocks inspection of ships with Ukrainian grain in Bosphorus – ministry

Russia again blocks inspection of ships with Ukrainian grain in Bosphorus – ministry

21:19 12.04.2023
Russian troops in occupied territories use educational institutions for military purposes – General Staff

Russian troops in occupied territories use educational institutions for military purposes – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

LATEST

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

Путін хоче взяти Бахмут до 9 травня, ПВК Вагнера знову отримує боєприпаси - ISW

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD