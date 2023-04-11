Facts

19:20 11.04.2023

CABINET DISMISSES HEAD OF ECONOMIC SECURITY BUREAU VADYM MELNYK

CABINET DISMISSES HEAD OF ECONOMIC SECURITY BUREAU VADYM MELNYK

CABINET DISMISSES HEAD OF ECONOMIC SECURITY BUREAU VADYM MELNYK

