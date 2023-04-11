CABINET DISMISSES HEAD OF ECONOMIC SECURITY BUREAU VADYM MELNYK
Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration
Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories
Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories
Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme
Russian Ombudsman excluded from European network of global alliance of national human rights institutions – Lubinets
Of 1,374 bodies of civilians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, 195 not yet been identified – regional police chief
Ukroboronprom ships batches of tank, artillery shells produced abroad using Ukrainian technologies to AFU