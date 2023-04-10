Facts

17:57 10.04.2023

Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

1 min read
Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German Defense Ministry has announced the transfer of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, including reconnaissance drones and ammunition.

According to the information on the website of the German government, Germany transferred four armoured engineer vehicles DACHS (before: 3); 60 trucks Zetros (before: 52); 42 mobile antenna mast systems (before: 34); eight mobile ground surveillance radars; 83,520 rounds ammunition 40mm (before: 60,000).

Tags: #ukraine #germany

MORE ABOUT

17:20 10.04.2023
Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

14:48 10.04.2023
Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

10:50 07.04.2023
Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

16:17 06.04.2023
Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

18:28 05.04.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

16:38 05.04.2023
Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

15:36 05.04.2023
Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

09:48 05.04.2023
Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

17:00 04.04.2023
Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

12:57 04.04.2023
The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: Time crucial for us when preparing for counteroffensive

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

Ukraine has to alter some military plans because of leak of US intelligence documents – CNN

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses security cooperation with Greek PM

Ukraine repatriates five more seriously wounded Russian POWs

Rada terminates agreement between Ukraine, Russia on crossing of state border by residents of border regions

Reznikov: Time crucial for us when preparing for counteroffensive

Invaders engaged in religious persecution on Ukraine’s occupied territory – ISW

100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

Time doesn’t play on Russia’s side – Danilov

In April, Ukraine to host intl event with participation of Zelenskyy, von der Leyen, Morawiecki on Ukrainian children deportation – РАР

The Netherlands to provide EUR 50 mln to Ukraine for demining farmland, seeds, equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD