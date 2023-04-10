Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German Defense Ministry has announced the transfer of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, including reconnaissance drones and ammunition.

According to the information on the website of the German government, Germany transferred four armoured engineer vehicles DACHS (before: 3); 60 trucks Zetros (before: 52); 42 mobile antenna mast systems (before: 34); eight mobile ground surveillance radars; 83,520 rounds ammunition 40mm (before: 60,000).