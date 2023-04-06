Ukrainian Charity Fund BGV and Estonia launch program of free prosthetics for Ukrainians in Tallinn

The BGV Ukrainian Charity Fund, together with the Estonian government, has launched a free prosthetics and rehabilitation program for Ukrainians who have lost limbs as a result of hostilities at the Ida-Tallinna Keskaigla East Tallinn Central Hospital.

"As part of the program, two Ukrainians who returned from Estonia to Ukraine in March and are continuing their rehabilitation at national medical facilities have already received prostheses from the BGV Charity Fund and the Estonian government. The first participants in the program were Taras Vynarchyk, an aerial scout of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade, who lost his leg in August 2022 while performing the task of adjusting artillery fire with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle, and Oleksandr Horokhovsky from Chernihiv region, who lost a limb during the siege of the northern city of Chernihiv, having received a gunshot wound with complications," according to a press release from the fund.

"Prosthetics within the program are completely free for Ukrainians: production, fitting, rehabilitation at the East Tallinn Central Hospital, and logistical costs are covered by the project initiators. By the end of the year, the cooperation partners plan to organize prosthetics for 20 Ukrainian military and civilians who lost limbs due to Russia’s full-fledged invasion," the report says.

"As part of the program, patients are produced and fitted with state-of-the-art bionic electronic prostheses that are individually adjusted to a specific user’s needs, ensuring complete symmetry and naturalness of gait (for prosthetics of the lower limbs). Such prostheses are equipped with shock absorbers and several moving elements for increased physical activity. They also have a special mobile app that makes it possible to switch from walking to various sports modes, thus ensuring high comfort of use and level of motor activity. The cost of one such prosthesis reaches EUR70,000-80,000," it reads.

"The medical institution is one of the largest in the country, including seven clinics staffed by more than 2,500 employees. Ongoing rehabilitation project is initiated by the Ministry of Social Affairs of Estonia in cooperation with Estonian Defense Forces and East Tallinn Central Hospital," the report says.