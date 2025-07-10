Kyiv plans to attract up to EUR150 mln credit from EBRD for metro modernization

Kyiv and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed an agreement on the preparation of credit financing in the amount of up to EUR150 million for the modernization of Kyiv Metropoliten, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, we presented the signed agreement with the EBRD on the preparation of credit financing. We are talking about the modernization of the Kyiv metro in the amount of up to EUR150 million," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the signing of the credit agreement after the relevant approvals is scheduled for November 2025, when the Kyiv Investment Forum will be held in Berlin.

The current loan agreement to attract EBRD financing for the renewal of the Kyiv metro rolling stock provides for the provision of EUR50 million, Klitschko noted.

"Given the war in Ukraine, constant shelling, some subprojects require reformatting. Thanks to the support and interest of the EBRD, the city and the bank are currently planning to reformat the existing loan agreement and increase the loan amount to EUR150 million," the mayor explained.

Klitschko recalled that the city is currently implementing three projects with the EBRD for a total amount of EUR245 million to ensure the energy sustainability of Kyiv, modernize the district heating system, and urban transport.