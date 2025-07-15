Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:03 15.07.2025

More Kyiv officials under suspicion in fraud case – Prosecutor General

In Kyiv, six officials were reported suspicious for causing damage to the city budget and one of the private enterprises by more than UAH 46 million hryvnias, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has said.

"Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators, with operational support from the Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) and National Police, reported suspicious of six officials involved in causing damage to the city budget and one of the private enterprises by more than 46 million hryvnias," the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, systematic work is underway in the capital to expose abuses in municipal structures.

Kravchenko said three people were reported suspicious and detained. They were charged with misappropriation of property (Part 4, Article 191 of the Criminal Code).

One official was charged with aiding and abetting fraud, unauthorized interference with registers and abuse of authority (Part 3 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 3 of Article 362, Part 3 of Article 365-2 of the Criminal Code). Two more persons, heads of municipal institutions, were charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code (Official negligence).

Prosecutors are preparing a petition to the court to remove the suspects from their positions.

"There will be no untouchables in the capital. Systemic abuses require a systemic response," Kravchenko said.

Tags: #kyiv #prosecutor

