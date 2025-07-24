Kyiv's Zhytniy Rynok to gain newly discovered monument status within month, then matter to be up to Culture Ministry – administration

Zhytniy Rynok (Rye Market) building on 16 Verkhniy Val Street in Podilskyi district of Kyiv will receive the status of a newly discovered monument within a month, after which an application will be made to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine to obtain the status of a cultural heritage object, Kyiv City State Administration said in its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the information disseminated in the media that the market building has allegedly already received a protected status does not correspond to reality. Of course, we would like everything to happen so quickly, but the legislation establishes other deadlines," Director of the Cultural Heritage Protection Department at Kyiv City State Administration Maryna Soloviova said.

She said that today the Advisory Council on Cultural Heritage Protection approved the accounting documentation for this facility. After the approval of the minutes of the Advisory Council, which should take place within two days, the Cultural Heritage Protection Department will have 30 days to develop a draft order to include Zhytniy Rynok in the list of newly discovered cultural heritage sites of Kyiv. And only after that, the preparation of the submission to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine begins, which is also given no more than 30 days.

The final decision on granting the monument status will be made by the Ministry of Culture, Kyiv City State Administration said.

Zhytniy Rynok in Kyiv's Podil has existed continuously since at least the 11th century. In 1980, a covered market building was built according to the design of a group of Kyiv architects, which became the largest in Europe (almost 2,000 trading places). Its facade is decorated with metal panels on the history of Kyivan Rus.

As reported, in January 2025, Kyiv City Council published a draft decision, according to which it was proposed to privatize Zhytniy Rynok building with the condition of preserving the functionality, appearance and integrity of the property complex and mandatory repairs within three years.