US Special Envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv, where he was met at the train station by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

"We welcome Special Representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg, to Ukraine," Yermak wrote in a telegram on Monday.

"Defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States - there are many topics for discussion," he said.

Yermak noted that "Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through force is the principle of US President Donald Trump, and we support this approach."