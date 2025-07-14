Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 14.07.2025

US Special Envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
US Special Envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv

US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv, where he was met at the train station by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

"We welcome Special Representative of the US President, Keith Kellogg, to Ukraine," Yermak wrote in a telegram on Monday.

"Defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States - there are many topics for discussion," he said.

Yermak noted that "Russia does not want to cease fire. Peace through force is the principle of US President Donald Trump, and we support this approach."

Tags: #kyiv #kellogg

MORE ABOUT

14:40 14.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

20:17 10.07.2025
Kyiv plans to attract up to EUR150 mln credit from EBRD for metro modernization

Kyiv plans to attract up to EUR150 mln credit from EBRD for metro modernization

15:30 10.07.2025
Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

15:16 10.07.2025
Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

14:39 10.07.2025
Number of casualties from massive Russian air attack on Kyiv rises to 22 – KMVA

Number of casualties from massive Russian air attack on Kyiv rises to 22 – KMVA

14:36 10.07.2025
Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

10:40 10.07.2025
URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

10:14 10.07.2025
Ukraine needs modern-day Marshall Plan for recovery – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg

Ukraine needs modern-day Marshall Plan for recovery – Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg

09:30 10.07.2025
Two dead, 16 injured in massive enemy missile and drone attack on Kyiv

Two dead, 16 injured in massive enemy missile and drone attack on Kyiv

16:32 09.07.2025
Kyivteploenergo completes repairs to heating system damaged by shelling in Solomiansky district

Kyivteploenergo completes repairs to heating system damaged by shelling in Solomiansky district

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

LATEST

Number of victims in Zlatopillia, Kharkiv region, rises to ten – prosecutor's office

One person killed, seven others injured as result of enemy UAV strike in Zlatopillia of Kharkiv region

Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

Zelenskyy proposes Svyrydenko to head the government

Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

Cabinet includes 2 heritage sites in Kyiv in State Register of Monuments

Over 200 agreements, memos worth over EUR 13 bln signed at URC – Shmyhal

Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Shelling in Kharkiv region kills 1, injures 4

Macron: France's defense budget to reach EUR 64 billion by 2027

AD
AD