Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

As part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's working visit to Warsaw, Ukraine and Poland signed agreements on the supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, as well as on cooperation in the restoration of infrastructure destroyed as a result of the war.

"A new defense package that our soldiers really need right now has been agreed upon, which protects the freedom and independence of not only Ukraine, Poland, Europe, but the whole world," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

In particular, according to him, a document was signed on the supply of Polish Rosomak armored personnel carriers, Rak self-propelled mortars, Perun air defense systems, MIG-type fighters and other weapons.

The Ukrainian delegation, as Zelenskyy said, also discussed with the Polish side the creation of joint ventures for the production of weapons and ammunition.

"Despite everything, the military-industrial complex of our countries will work efficiently. There are very substantive agreements," he said.

In addition, the parties discussed various economic and infrastructure issues, the development and restoration of Ukraine.

In this context, the President of Ukraine announced the signing of a separate document with Poland on cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, which, according to him, will help the development of both countries.