Zelenskyy installs lamp at monument to victims of 2010 air crash in Smolensk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw visited the monument to the victims of the Smolensk tragedy in 2010, when the plane with the Polish leadership crashed while landing at the airport in Smolensk.

"Together with Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki we commemorated the victims at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. We put icon lamps at the monument to the victims of the 2010 Smolensk tragedy and at the monument to President of Poland in 2005-2010 Lech Kaczyński," he said in the Telegram channel on Wednesday.