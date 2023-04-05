Zelenskyy presented with highest award of Poland – Order of White Eagle

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been awarded the Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his services in deepening relations between Poland and Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy has been awarded the Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his merits in deepening relations between Poland and Ukraine, for his activities in the field of security, stability in the protection of human rights," the President’s Office of Poland said on Twitter.

The order was awarded by President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

"The Order of the White Eagle is the oldest and most valuable Polish award. It is awarded to outstanding people who have made an exceptional contribution to the Republic of Poland with their lives. It is difficult to hide tears of emotion, watching your service to the Motherland. You have not left Ukraine or your compatriots. You are an exemplary leader of the state and the nation," Duda said.