09:19 05.04.2023

Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that his main message at the meeting of the Ukraine–NATO commission, which was held for the first time in six years, was that the Alliance summit in Vilnius was a chance to correct the mistakes of the 2008 Bucharest summit.

"In short, my message is this: Vilnius 2023 is a chance to correct the mistakes of Bucharest 2008," Kuleba said at a briefing following a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission in Brussels.

The minister stressed the importance of the fact that for the first time in six years, a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission was held. According to him, this is an important mechanism not only for discussions, but also for allies to make the necessary decisions.

"I cannot give you access to the text of my speech, but I will say this: I said everything that Ukraine thinks about the arguments of some countries that Ukraine's membership in NATO isn't relevant, but at the same time, the maximum strengthening of NATO's support for Ukraine is relevant. We had a frank conversation on this topic and literally said everything we think. Now the allies must discuss among themselves and finally reach a clear stance, which will be articulated at the [NATO] summit in Vilnius," the Foreign Minister said.

Tags: #nato #kuleba

