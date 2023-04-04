Facts

21:03 04.04.2023

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed representatives of the National Association of Governors of the United States of America via video link on Tuesday.

The head of state noted that Russia unleashed this war not so much against our country, but against freedom in Europe and around the globe in general.

“And when asking why America should help Ukraine and invest in our defense, the answer is – just look at reality … The Kremlin dreams to split NATO and to provoke a conflict that will force Your nation to choose whether to fight or not,” Zelenskyy said.

It is Ukraine, as the President stressed, that is the reliable last border of Western states and is able to prevent the expansion of the war.

Thanks to our strength, in particular your people will not have to make this choice – a choice about your men and women – brave soldiers, whose lives would be laid on the Altar of protecting the most precious – freedom. If Ukraine endures – your peace, your allies and partners endure as well. That is why we ask the USA for support, for weapons and finances,” he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked all Americans who are ready to work for the restoration of Ukraine.

In particular, employees of the Arkansas defense industry for the production and supply of Hymars systems to Ukraine, employees of Alabama enterprises for Javelin systems, the states of Arizona and Oklahoma, where the Ukrainian military trained, including for work on Patriots, as well as Texas, Nevada, Maryland, California, Indiana, Oregon and other American states for weapons systems and products, services and solutions that bring the Ukrainian victory closer.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian president, some U.S. states are already negotiating the restoration of Ukraine (Ohio - Kharkiv region, Illinois - Kyiv region, Minnesota - Chernihiv region). In this regard, he called for the expansion of cooperation, which will create new growth for security and the economy.

“The main thing is not to waste time, not to lose the chance we have. To act now, and help now. The Ukrainians do it so that the Americans do not have to fight. Together, we are gaining new strength of our nations,“ Zelenskyy said.

