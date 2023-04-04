Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has held a telephone conversation with head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley.

"I told about the situation on the front line. The situation is difficult, but controlled. Special attention was paid to the issue of the supply of weapons and ammunition. They noted the importance of strengthening the air defense system of Ukraine. We discussed the future steps of the Armed Forces to de-occupy the territory of our state," Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The interlocutors agreed on further active cooperation. Zaluzhny expressed gratitude for the consistent support of Ukraine.