General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

Russian troops carried out two missile and 28 air strikes during the day, in particular, they used 17 UAVs of the Shahed-136 type, 14 of which were destroyed by our defenders, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the operational situation as of 18:00 on Tuesday.

"The enemy also carried out seven attacks from multiple rocket launchers. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population," the General Staff said on its official Facebook page.

"The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, because the Russian invaders will continue to use terror tactics," the General Staff recalls.

It is reported that the aviation of the defense forces carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers during the day, and units of rocket troops and artillery hit two control points and an electronic warfare station of the enemy.