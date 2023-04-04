Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanks NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for holding the Ukraine-NATO Commission and reiterates that he intends to discuss Ukraine's membership in the alliance.

Kuleba, speaking to Stoltenberg at the headquarters of the Euro-Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels on Tuesday, said: "I would like to thank you for committing the Ukraine-NATO Commission. It is not only symbolically important, but also in politically and practically important format. I look forward to our discussion."

"I came here to NATO to speed up deliveries of what has already been pledged to Ukraine, primarily, artillery ammunition, infantry armored vehicles, personal armored carriers everything that Ukraine needs for a successful counteroffensive. Of course, I intend to discuss, as you mentioned, the strategic plans for ensuring sustainability of support that Ukraine receives, and of course the third biggest issue that will in the spotlight today is Ukraine's accession to NATO," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is convinced that Finland's entry into the alliance, which will be formalized on Tuesday, is "a clear message that the time to revise all strategies and all perceptions has come." "There is no better solution to ensure Euro-Atlantic security as a whole than membership, eventually membership of Ukraine in NATO," the minister said.

The Secretary General welcomed the fact that NATO Allies and partners are delivering also heavy armor, modern battle tanks. "I look forward to the meeting later on today, when we can discuss how to sustain and further step up the urgent support to Ukraine. Both military support, but also economic and financial support," he said.

"But I also look forward to our discussions among Allies on how we can develop more long-term program for assistance, for support, to ensure that Ukraine can move closer to the Euro-Atlantic family, to our reliance, with more interoperability, transition to NATO doctrines, equipment standards. And therefore, I also look forward to that Allies will now start the development of a multi-year program assistance package for Ukraine that demonstrates our long-term commitment to your country," Stoltenberg said.