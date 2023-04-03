Chisinau airport returns to state ownership - President Sandu

Chisinau Airport, the only international airport operating in Moldova, has returned to state ownership, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at a briefing on Monday.

Moldova lost 1.6 billion lei (EUR 80 million at the current exchange rate) over the nine years the airport was run as a private business, Sandu said.

"Justice finally prevailed, and the airport was returned to state ownership. [...] It took a lot of effort to get the airport back," she said.

She called on the competent authorities to "inspect the airport and document any identified deficiencies."

"It is necessary to revise the tax of EUR 9 per passenger and reduce it much as possible. I call on the Public Property Agency and the airport administration to ensure its optimal operation so that citizens can avail themselves to a large number of flights to different destinations at affordable prices," the president said.

The authorities plan to turn the airport into a regional air hub, which should contribute to Moldova's closer integration into the European economic space, she said.