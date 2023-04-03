Russians carry out three missile, 17 airstrikes, more than 20 attacks from MLRS in past 24 hours - General Staff

The Russian occupation forces carried out three rocket and 17 air strikes during the day, carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure of settlements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the situation as of 18:00 of Monday.

The probability of missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, the General Staff said on the official Facebook page.

It is reported that the aviation of the defense forces carried out five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers during the day. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy reconnaissance UAV.

Units of rocket troops and artillery, in turn, hit the area of concentration of enemy manpower.