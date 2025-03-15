Zelenskyy on Trump's promise regarding news on talks: I’d draw attention to fact that ICC issued arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility of a conversation between the USA and Russia on Monday, and also drew attention to the fact that it was on March 17, 2023, that the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

"I would draw your attention, if we are not mistaken, to the International Criminal Court, which it did on March 17 the year before last. It issued an arrest warrant for Putin," Zelenskyy commented to journalists on US President Donald Trump's statement that news about negotiations with Ukraine and the Russian Federation would appear on March 17.

Zelenskyy also admitted "the probable possibility of some kind of conversation between the USA and Russia on Monday," but stressed that he does not know for sure.

In addition, the president said that in the near future there will be coordination between the United States and Ukraine regarding the next steps.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Donald Trump promised that on Monday, March 17, there would be news regarding ceasefire talks with Ukraine and Russia. He said this in an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, answering a question about his communication with Putin.