Zelenskyy on death of Russian propagandist Tatarsky: I don't think about what is happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow, I think about our country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he does not think about what is happening in the Russian Federation, in particular, about the death of Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky as a result of an explosion, on the contrary, he thinks about his country and its cities.

"I don't think about what is happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow. Russia should think about its cities. I'm thinking about our country and our cities," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists' questions about what he thinks about yesterday's explosion in St. Petersburg, which killed Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.