Facts

14:30 01.04.2023

Ukraine will buy 100 armored personnel carriers Rosomak from Poland – Polish PM

1 min read
Ukraine will buy 100 armored personnel carriers Rosomak from Poland – Polish PM

Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the purchase by Ukraine of 100 Polish-made armored personnel carriers Rosomak (Wolverine) at the expense of funds from the European Union and the United States.

"The Ukrainian army will buy from us 100 Rosomaks, which are manufactured in Siemianowice-Slaskie. Rosomak are top-class armored personnel carriers. Payment for this purchase will be made from the funds of the EU and the U.S.," Morawiecki tweeted on Saturday.

Rosomak is a licensed copy of the Finnish armored personnel carrier Patria, developed in 2001.It was used in the war in Afghanistan. In total, 670 such armored personnel carriers have been produced so far.

