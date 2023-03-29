Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Ukraine.

In an interview with the Associated Press, it is noted that Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Ukraine to one notable and strategically important leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are ready to see him here. I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didn't have," the Associated Press said, citing Zelenskyy.