Facts

10:13 29.03.2023

Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

1 min read
Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Ukraine.

In an interview with the Associated Press, it is noted that Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Ukraine to one notable and strategically important leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are ready to see him here. I want to speak with him. I had contact with him before full-scale war. But during all this year, more than one year, I didn't have," the Associated Press said, citing Zelenskyy.

Tags: #chine #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:10 29.03.2023
Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

17:57 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

Zelenskyy holds coordination meeting on security, reinforcement, protection of state border in Sumy region

14:59 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

Zelenskyy takes part in events marking anniversary of defense of Okhtyrka

10:17 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

Zelenskyy visits Nikopol

10:07 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

09:35 28.03.2023
'Preparing for important events' - Zelenskyy discusses with Duda urgent defense needs of Ukraine

'Preparing for important events' - Zelenskyy discusses with Duda urgent defense needs of Ukraine

09:22 28.03.2023
Ukraine to take part in Summit for Democracy

Ukraine to take part in Summit for Democracy

18:48 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

18:47 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy meets with servicemen on front line in Zaporizhia region

17:50 27.03.2023
President of Ukraine, IAEA Director General meet in Zaporizhia

President of Ukraine, IAEA Director General meet in Zaporizhia

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU destroy 610 invaders, seven tanks, MLRS, six artillery systems, aircraft in day – General Staff

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

Thanks to everyone who reminds Russian aggression can end fast – Zelenskyy

Three minors hospitalized in accident involving passenger bus in Khmelnytskyi region – police

AFU hit areas of concentration of enemy manpower, equipment, as well as command post and ammunition depot in past 24 hours - General Staff

LATEST

AFU destroy 610 invaders, seven tanks, MLRS, six artillery systems, aircraft in day – General Staff

France recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of Ukrainian people

Kyivstar to build 170 base stations in Q1 2023

Three minors hospitalized in accident involving passenger bus in Khmelnytskyi region – police

Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses dissatisfaction to Norwegian ambassador about human rights award for Saakashvili

DTEK to help Khersonoblenergo with repair work to remove network restrictions from Tryfonivska SPP

AFU hit areas of concentration of enemy manpower, equipment, as well as command post and ammunition depot in past 24 hours - General Staff

Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

Some 19,514 Ukrainian children considered illegally deported, data collection about them continues – Reintegration Ministry

US businessman Buffett Foundation plans to provide Kharkiv region with experimental drones to detect mines – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD