20:28 12.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

Talks about Ukraine without Ukraine's participation will not work, Putin is seeking photos from the upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We support what President Trump wanted – a ceasefire, and then sit down at the negotiating table and talk about everything else. Since substantive and productive talks about us will not work without us. They are possible, but they will not be perceived as fact. Just as I cannot say anything about another state or make decisions. I believe that Putin will win in this. As he is seeking, excuse me, photos. He needs a photo from a meeting with President Trump," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He said if there is no agreement after a potential trilateral meeting of the leaders, then Ukraine and Russia will not agree, not the United States.

"And President Trump is not only a mediator here, he is in a winning situation, because America was able to bring the 'Russians' and Ukrainians to the table. It doesn't matter that we are ready and they are not ready – all these are unnecessary details. America looks strong, which it is," the president said.

21:35 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

21:32 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

21:22 12.08.2025
Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

21:17 12.08.2025
Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

20:57 12.08.2025
AFU liberate 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region – Zelenskyy

20:53 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy denies The Telegraph's info about alleged readiness to exchange territories

20:47 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

20:43 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

20:40 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy on prospects of Ukrainian ballistics: What announced is progressing

20:38 12.08.2025
Moscow to prepare certain info space by Aug 15, as if Russia advancing on front – Zelenskyy

