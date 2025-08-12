Zelenskyy: Putin needs 'photo' from meeting with Trump, talks without Ukraine 'will not be perceived as fact'

Talks about Ukraine without Ukraine's participation will not work, Putin is seeking photos from the upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We support what President Trump wanted – a ceasefire, and then sit down at the negotiating table and talk about everything else. Since substantive and productive talks about us will not work without us. They are possible, but they will not be perceived as fact. Just as I cannot say anything about another state or make decisions. I believe that Putin will win in this. As he is seeking, excuse me, photos. He needs a photo from a meeting with President Trump," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He said if there is no agreement after a potential trilateral meeting of the leaders, then Ukraine and Russia will not agree, not the United States.

"And President Trump is not only a mediator here, he is in a winning situation, because America was able to bring the 'Russians' and Ukrainians to the table. It doesn't matter that we are ready and they are not ready – all these are unnecessary details. America looks strong, which it is," the president said.