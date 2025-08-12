Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:52 12.08.2025

Ukrhydroenergo has smallest water reserves in recent decades – head of company

2 min read
Ukrhydroenergo has smallest water reserves in recent decades – head of company

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo this year has the smallest water reserves for electricity production and water supply to consumers, which have been observed in recent decades, at the same time, the imbalance of the energy system prevents the accumulation of resources, said the acting general director, Bohdan Sukhetsky.

"We are quite confident going into the winter period in terms of equipment. But I can't say the same about water. Because this year we have the smallest water reserves that we have had in decades. And we not only generate electricity, but also have the task of supplying water to consumers. Therefore, we need to constantly maintain a certain reserve, keep it level. And unfortunately, they are now at much lower levels than last year," said Suhetsky during the Energy Club discussion on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

According to him, given this situation, the company aims to accumulate sufficient water reserves by the fall, for which it is trying to use it inactively. At the same time, the power system, due to its imbalance, requires its greater participation.

"We are inactively selling our existing reserves. But at the same time, we see that the energy system is unbalanced. Even when there is a market, when there is a surplus on the market, when there are low prices, we see that the energy system is still in a situation where we are loaded beyond the schedule, turned on at hours that we did not even plan, when the resource is used in order to balance the energy system and everything. It is clear that we need to work on this," the head of Ukrhydroenergo noted.

At the same time, he also added that distributed generation also affects the imbalance of the system.

"Ukrenergo probably knows what to do. It's such a titanic job to put the power system in a state of war back together, but I see that we, among other things, are helping with this," added Suhetsky.

Tags: #ukrhydroenergo #electricity #sukhetsky

MORE ABOUT

19:32 12.08.2025
Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

11:21 06.08.2025
Heat drives up energy consumption since start of week

Heat drives up energy consumption since start of week

20:30 24.07.2025
Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

16:26 23.07.2025
Bill on energy-European integration extremely important for transparency of Ukrainian electricity market - expert

Bill on energy-European integration extremely important for transparency of Ukrainian electricity market - expert

18:34 11.07.2025
EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

EIB to provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR120 mln loan for HPP modernization – agreement at URC2025

20:37 07.07.2025
In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

12:16 03.07.2025
Ukraine increases cross-border electricity export capacity from 650 MW to 900 MW

Ukraine increases cross-border electricity export capacity from 650 MW to 900 MW

09:15 06.06.2025
Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

Over 2,000 homes on Ukrainian city of Kyiv's left bank area still without power

18:35 01.05.2025
Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

Maximum capacity of electricity exports to EU increases from 550 MW to 650 MW

15:40 25.04.2025
Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

Netherlands invests in implementation of energy independence of 23 Ukrainian hospitals

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

IAEA declares no impact of smoke at Zaporizhia NPP on nuclear safety

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Situation when withdrawing from Donbas is condition for ceasefire, then this is rather conditional exchange

Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

Ukraine to be able to purchase weapons worth $1-1.5 bln monthly thanks to PURL program – Zelenskyy

Successful in mediation mission for return of Ukrainian children are Qatar, Vatican – Zelenskyy

IAEA declares no impact of smoke at Zaporizhia NPP on nuclear safety

AFU liberate 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy denies The Telegraph's info about alleged readiness to exchange territories

Zelenskyy: Losses on front are approximately 1 to 3, Russia's losses are three times higher

Zelenskyy does not know outcome of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Zelenskyy on prospects of Ukrainian ballistics: What announced is progressing

AD
AD