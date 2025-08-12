Ukrhydroenergo has smallest water reserves in recent decades – head of company

PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo this year has the smallest water reserves for electricity production and water supply to consumers, which have been observed in recent decades, at the same time, the imbalance of the energy system prevents the accumulation of resources, said the acting general director, Bohdan Sukhetsky.

"We are quite confident going into the winter period in terms of equipment. But I can't say the same about water. Because this year we have the smallest water reserves that we have had in decades. And we not only generate electricity, but also have the task of supplying water to consumers. Therefore, we need to constantly maintain a certain reserve, keep it level. And unfortunately, they are now at much lower levels than last year," said Suhetsky during the Energy Club discussion on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

According to him, given this situation, the company aims to accumulate sufficient water reserves by the fall, for which it is trying to use it inactively. At the same time, the power system, due to its imbalance, requires its greater participation.

"We are inactively selling our existing reserves. But at the same time, we see that the energy system is unbalanced. Even when there is a market, when there is a surplus on the market, when there are low prices, we see that the energy system is still in a situation where we are loaded beyond the schedule, turned on at hours that we did not even plan, when the resource is used in order to balance the energy system and everything. It is clear that we need to work on this," the head of Ukrhydroenergo noted.

At the same time, he also added that distributed generation also affects the imbalance of the system.

"Ukrenergo probably knows what to do. It's such a titanic job to put the power system in a state of war back together, but I see that we, among other things, are helping with this," added Suhetsky.