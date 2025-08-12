Interfax-Ukraine
20:18 12.08.2025

Russia preparing for offensive operation in Zaporizhia, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka axes – Zelenskyy

The Russians have begun moving their troops from Sumy to Zaporizhia and Pokrovsk directions, they are preparing for an offensive operation in Zaporizhia, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We believe they are preparing for an offensive operation in three directions. The main directions are Zaporizhia, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. We believe that there will be about 15,000 additional troops in Zaporizhia, about 7,000 additional troops in Pokrovsk, there may be 5,000 additional troops in Novopavlivsk – we believe that this direction is the third priority. Of the 53,000 in Sumy, we believe that about 30,000 will now go to these three directions," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

According to him, the strongest Russian brigades, which are stationed in Kursk direction, will move and do everything to prepare for offensive actions after August 15.

"We believe that they will be ready by September with these brigades. We believe that with additional ones they can be ready in November," the president said.

He added that the offensive mission to Zaporizhia and Pokrovsk was delayed for a year due to Kursk operation.

